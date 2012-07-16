Kurth Memorial Library kicks off a week of genealogy events

Keith Allred sits in Kurth Memorial Library'sGenealogy Department flipping through pages of his family's past and present.

"I wanted to know about my family,"said Allred.

Allred has devoted a decade of his life todiscovering his family's history. In that time the genealogical society memberhas managed to publish four books about his family history dating all the way1838 when the first Allred came to Texas.

"Once you get started in it, its anaddiction you want to know more," said Allred.

"It just kind of gives you anidea of who you are, knowing where you came from," Cindy McMullen, GenealogyDepartment, Kurth Memorial Library.

Cindy McMullen has worked in thegenealogy department for 16 years helping people discover their family history,but hasn't had too much success finding her own. She believes with technologyadvancing every day she'll soon find the connection she needs.

"Sometimes its just a matter offinding that one person who has Bible records or some key that you need tobreak through your brick wall," said McMullen.

Genealogy experts say family is the best placeto start.

"Try to find out names dates. If you canget pictures," said Allred.

That information can launch the searchthat will lead you in the right direction.

Wednesday the library willhost a genealogy party where anyone can come in and research during an all-dayworkshop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday,Angelina College will host their 16th annual genealogy conference.

