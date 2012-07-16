Lufkin Marble Slab reopens after closing in June

A popular ice cream shopin Lufkin has reopened under new ownership. Marble Slab Creamery originallyopened in February but was closed in June. Employees say the previous ownerwasn't paying the bills and was shut down. Under new management the shop openedtwo weeks ago. Managers say consumers should expect coupons and specials dealsto celebrate the reopening.

The store is open 11a.m.to 10p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11a.m. to 11p.m. Friday and Saturday.

