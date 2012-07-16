Kurth Memorial Library offering 75% off on late return fines

Starting Monday Lufkin residents can get 75percent off their library fines on any materials returned late.

Until Saturday August 11ththe library is offering 75 percent amnesty on late fees no matter how old. Finesof a dollar or more are qualified for the amnesty. Library officials say itssomething want to do at least twice a year to help out the community.

"We know thateconomic times are difficult and we like to have the opportunity to give backto the community, the purpose of fines is to get people to bring their booksback and we try as often as we can to make things a little easier," saidLorraine Simoneau, Library Director.

The amnesty only appliesto fines not replacement cost or processing fees.

Library officials say thelargest fine paid off so far was $12

