Angelina Co. officials offer tips on avoiding vehicle break-ins

As summer reaches its peak county officialsare encouraging motorists to pay closer attention to their vehicles.

"If a person wants to get into avehicle their going to get into it, they'll bust a window, whatever, the mainthing is lock your vehicle. We have people who drive around who do nothing butlook for stuff that they can get," said Lt. Pete Cooper, Angelina CountySheriff's Office.

In Texas, July is the worst month for autothefts and burglaries, Lt. Pete Cooper with the Angelina County Sheriff's Officesays too much free time plays a role in the increase.

"Schools are out and a lot oftimes young folks don't have anything to do and they go around looking fordifferent things to get into," said Cooper.

Every two minutes a vehicle crimetakes place in Texas. Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet pickups top Texas Department ofMotor Vehicles' list of potential targets.

Officials say keeping electronicdevices and other valuables out of plain view will stop likely thieves.

"Just an opportunity that ariseswhere they can get into something quickly and easily and get away," said DavidHendry, DPS Spokesperson.

Cooper says many of the crimes reportedin the county can be avoided with an extra effort from drivers.

"The unlocked vehicles, we get alot of reports that are vehicles that are entered because they're unlocked,"said Cooper.

Its all about location, officials say parkingnear other cars in a well lit area will reduce your chances of a vehiclebreak-in

County officials also say whilebreak-ins are likely while you're out and about, many vehicle thefts take placeat residences and encourage drivers to secure their valuables even at home.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.