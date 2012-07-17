Junior League of Lufkin pre-screening applicants for Back to School Bonanza

Organizersare gearing up for the annual Back to School Bonanza.

August 4th the JuniorLeague of Lufkin will host the event at First United Methodist Church.

The league partnered withthe Buckner Family Place and other community agencies to prepare a one stopshop for back to school needs.

Prescreening started June4th. Those eligible can take part in free haircuts, vision and dentalscreenings and immunizations.

"Its just a bigburden that's taken off of them having to worry about school supplies becauseit is very costly and they're very appreciative it really is a benefit toLufkin and all Angelina County for that matter," said Holly Valentine,Program Director, Buckner Family Place.

Last year1,500 back-packs filled with school supplies were given away, this year 2,000have been prepared for students in need. The projected deadline is July 30th,those interested will need call (936)-637-5300.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rightsreserved.