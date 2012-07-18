Family Crisis Center needs your help today to win new car

Out of nearly 4,000 non-profits nationwide the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is one of 500 finalists in the running for a new vehicle.

"I think it's a wonderful thing, it would be great for the community and a wonderful help," said Joe Loving, Loving Toyota.

For the next 100 days five organizations devoted to giving back will compete each day to win a new Toyota. It's part of Toyota's 100 cars for good program.

"The community's feedback and their vote is vital to our success in this program, the winner is chosen on popular vote," said Heather Kartye, Executive Director, Family Crisis Center of East Texas.

The crisis center is up against organizations from Connecticut, Florida, Michigan and New Jersey so East Texas votes are critical.

For the center, transportation is vital for taking victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to doctor appointments and job interviews.

Right now, they're eyeing a Sienna Mobility, a mini-van with handicap accessibility.

"We do have two vans that we utilize here now for client transportation but they're both over ten years old so maintenance is always an issue and they're gas guzzlers," said Kartye.

Voting for the Crisis Center is today, starting at 9 a.m. until 10:59 p.m.

Loving Toyota, located at 1807 S. Medford Drive, will have laptops and iPads set up for people to come in and vote.

"Come to the service department in the dealership and we'll have laptops and iPads set up, we need all the voting we can get we need to win this for our community," said Loving.

And help get victims on the road to recovery.

Visit www.100carsforgood.com to vote for Family Crisis Center of East Texas, July 25.

