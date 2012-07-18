Angelina Co. officers vie for Constable position

Protecting and reducing crime is the common goal of these constable candidates

"Well I was hoping to avoid a runoff but my opponent Mark McLin is a good guy, he's qualified as well," said Ray Anthony.

"I'm privileged, I feel honored, I really felt there was going to be a run off in the first place," said Mark McLin.

For 26 years Eddie Horton has served as constable for Precinct 4, word of his retirement prompted Ray Anthony and mark McLin to run for the position.

Diboll native Ray Anthony has worked with the Diboll Police Department since 2004 and says he's ready to take on a greater role in the community.

"I want to give back to this community for what they've given me through the years," said Anthony.

Anthony has known Horton for most of his life and plans to follow his lead if elected to Precinct 4.

"There's a lot of knowledge there, I've been talking to him already, getting some advice on how the job works, the process of what needs to be done," said Anthony.

With 13 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, investigator Mark McLin say he wants use skill to make an impact in his community.

"I can serve my community better by working in the precinct and concentrate on specific crimes where I live and where my children go to school," said McLin.

McLin spent two years training a police force in Iraq before returning to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office in 2010 he feels his wide variety of experience will prove valuable for the precinct.

"I want to work in narcotics and specific areas within the precinct where I can work with local law enforcement agencies and be involved," said McLin.

With 21 years of combined law enforcement experience both candidates want to bring more to the role of constable.

That starts with making sure residents feel protected and working to reduce crime.

"The patrol aspect of the job I want to do, some night patrols, weekend patrols, assisting the other agencies in that area," said Anthony.

"Be visible in the neighborhoods just by itself, on rural roads the criminals, they see a police car come by, just seeing it is going to deter it," said McLin.

