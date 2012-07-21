LPD investigating two robberies at Lufkin businesses

A Lufkin man was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store Friday night.

According to Sgt. Rodney Squyres, Lufkin Police Officers pulled into the parking lot of a convenience store on Timberland Dr. and Denman Ave. around 10:00 p.m. Friday night. According to the report officers saw Marlon Dave' Adams, 29, of Lufkin run out of the store with a gun in his hand.

The officers chased and followed Adams on foot, he was arrested at 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Adams was arrested for aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Lufkin Police are also investigating an aggravated robbery at Game X Change.

According to Sgt. Squyres, around 9:00 p.m. employees were preparing to close the store and one employee went outside to bring in the store's flags. While the employee was outside an unknown suspect forced his way in the store. According to the report the suspect pulled out a gun, demanded money and then left the store.

"He told us to lockthe door so we locked the door and he pulled the gun out and said everybody getbehind the counter and was like give me the money and we gave him the money andhe was like get on the floor and we kind of hesitated and he said get on thefloor or I'll kill you and we got on the floor and he turned around unlockedthe door and ran off," said Chris King, Game X-Change.

Employees say the suspectstole over 1,500 dollars but didn't take any merchandise.

Lufkin Police are investigating the robbery, no arrests have been made at this time.

Sgt. Squyres says its unclear at this time if the two robberies are related.

