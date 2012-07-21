Clawson fine arts groups hosting dinner-theater fundraiser Sunday night

Dinner and a show, these junior high and high school students do it all.

"It provides an outlet for this talent that's inside these kids, just to be able to express themselves," Luis Salazar, High school Youth Pastor, Clawson Assembly of God.

Saturday morning the fine arts teams at Clawson Assembly of God prepared for their 11th annual dinner theater fundraiser. The students will serve food and then perform.

"Its good discipleship for us because they'll learn stories of the Bible things that they're performing," said Salazar.

After competing on the district level the Clawson fine arts teams qualified to compete nationally.

This year the group will be traveling to Kentucky. The students have been preparing since January and Sunday night they'll showcase their various talents.

"We'll also have dramas, skits, a rap category and what we call human videos, which is basically like a song interpretation with a lot of miming involved in that," said Salazar.

Junior Camille Cox participates in the human video category and she says it's a unique ministry that allows them to reach people nationwide.

"God has given us these talents to use and so we use them in fine arts its not only something fun and enjoyable to do but its also reaching people for God," said Cox.

Its about 800 dollars for each student to go so the hours they put in after rehearsal make a major impact.

"All the fundraising we have to do to raise money to get there and so we've got to go out in the heat and do garage sales and getting ready for everything," said Cox.

But they believe the work it worth it for the opportunity to share their gifts and spread the word of god.

The dinner theater show starts at 6:00 p.m. Sunday night at Clawson Assembly of God.

The group will travel to Kentucky for nationals in August.

