Oncor crews working to restore power in Angelina and Nacogdoches Co.

Oncor crews have been working all day Sunday to restore lost power after heavy storms Saturday night.

As 8:40 p.m. Sunday night Oncor representative David Collier said 1,200 are without power in Angelina County and 460 in Nacogdoches County. He said they are slowly but sure making progress and will continue to work throughout the night.



At 4:30 p.m. 1,800 are without power in Angelina County and 700 in Nacogdoches County.

At around 2:00 p.m. Sunday 3,400 without power in Angelina County and 1,001 in Nacogdoches.

Collier said the company has outside crews coming in to help with the effort to restore power but says it's a slow process. The power outages are due to a mixture of lightning and downed trees.

Collier said the crews will work through the night to restore power, there is no estimated time for how long it will take just yet



