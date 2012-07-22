2 Nacogdoches men arrested during traffic stop

Two Nacogdoches men were arrested Sunday morning after beingstopped for driving without headlights on.

According to the Sgt. Mark Hurst, an officer observed avehicle traveling southbound on North St. in Nacogdoches without its headlightson. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver CristianCamacho,19, of Nacogdoches was operating the vehicle after consuming analcoholic beverage. According to the report the passenger, Jose Resendis Jr.,22, of Nacogdoches provided the alcoholic beverage to the 19-year-old.

Camacho was arrested for driving under the influence as aminor and Resendis was arrested for furnishing an alcoholic beverage to aminor.

During the investigation the officer located a usable amountof suspected Marijuana and different types of prescription medications.

