Genealogy conference wraps up a week of research events in Lufkin

16 years ago Angelina County dedicatedone day to genealogy now the conference has transformed into a three day event.

"Everything that we are, is basedon what we've learned in our lifetime and what are ancestors have passed on tous," said Debbie Parker Wayne, Certified Genealogist.

With eight speakers and 24 differentsessions the conference offered tips on searching for your ancestors, throughcensus records, birth, marriage and death records and even cemetery locations.

"We have DNA, we have landrecords, we have courthouse records, we have cemetery records almost anythingthat would have to do with genealogy and genealogy covers everything,"said Trevie Beverly, Conference Coordinator.

Conference coordinator Trevie Beverlystarted researching her family history in the 9th grade. 30 years later hasbeen able to trace her family all the way back to the 1600's.

Beverly encourages those just starting out totake advantage of every possible resource.

"A lot of what is on the internet isabsolutely wonderful but nothing takes the place of a good library or the archives,"said Beverly.

For those who've hit a brick wallexperts were on hand to offer a different perspective.

"We use the less used recordsmore often things like tax records and things like that people wouldn't have thoughtof if they're newer to genealogy we can send people off to look at those kindsof records," said Wayne.

The journey into history starts withyou and once you look into the past, you can look forward to the future.

"If we don't know where we camefrom we don't know where we're going," said Wayne.

