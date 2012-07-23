Junior League of hosts 5th annual Get Fit Camp

Monday kicked off a weekof health for elementary students in Angelina County.

The Junior League ofLufkin hosted their 5th Annual Camp get Fit/ Kids in the Kitchen, at the FirstUnited Methodist Church in Lufkin. The goal of the camp is to teach studentshow to make healthier choices.

There are three sessionsthroughout the day for the kids, cooking, classroom and an activity all gearedtowards living a healthier life.

"We think itsimportant to start at a young age so that these can be life-long habits thatthe students will carry with them for a long time, we have a local teachercoming in to help the students with the meal proportions when they're eating,"said Monica Gunter, Camp Get Fit.

Even though the camp started today, its nottoo late to sign up.

Organizers say to show up at the First UnitedMethodist Church at 9 a.m. to register, the cost is 10 dollars.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.