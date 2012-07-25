City of Lufkin burn ordinance will go into effect July 30

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly states residents could only burn if they were on five acres of land. The burn ordinance does not restrict homeowners based on the size of their property.



The City of Lufkin is taking proactive steps to keep you safe.

"A lot of the rules and regulations of this ordinance are for fire safety reasons," said Steve McCool, Fire Marshal, City of Lufkin.

Following the state's lead, July 30th an outdoor burn ordinance will be effective, inside city limits.

"Because of that we're allowed to implement fines that are far less than what the state would implement," said McCool.

Lufkin's Fire Marshal, Steve McCool, says fire proof containers are a must for recreational and ceremonial fires but aren't necessary for anything grown on the property.

"You're allowed to burn your limbs, leaves , grass things of that order that are actually produced on your property directly on the ground," said McCool.

Once put into effect outdoor burning will only be allowed at certain times of the day.

"You're allowed to burn one hour after daylight but the fire has to be completely extinguished within an hour before it gets dark," said McCool.

McCool says residents must use common sense when burning outdoors and the most important rule to follow, stay with your fire.

"We have multiple fires every year as a result of people not watching the fire, burning the wrong products burning when inappropriate for the weather," said McCool.

East Texans has seen first-hand the devastation of wild fires that's why city officials encourage residents to always be prepared.

"You actually have to have a water hose or way of extinguishing the fire nearby readily accessible," said McCool.

Burns aren't allowed within 50 feet of structures such as; homes storage buildings and even fences.

The penalty for violating the new ordinance is a Class C Misdemeanor and could result in a $2,000 fine.

