Lufkin Main Street hosts Cash Mob to revitalize downtown

With restoration and expansionprojects like the Pines Theater and Lufkin Civic center set to open in the December,the Lufkin Main Street is working to revitalize the city and fill the streetsof downtown.

"If you can bring people downtownget them interested and excited just so they'll come look," said KeithWright, Deputy City Manager.

Tuesday afternoon Lufkin Main Streethosted the city's first cash mob.

Community members marched through thestreets of downtown to mob one local retailer.

Main street director Barbara Thompsonsays business downtown has been slow and the mob is the push downtown merchantsneed.

"If its five or 10 people thatcome in that business, its still more people than maybe they would have seen,"said Thompson.

Downtown store owners voted and CircleE. Candles and Quality Bargains as the location for the first mob.

The main street plans to host severalthroughout the year.

"It will get people to stickaround because there will be other sales going on downtown and people get achance to walk around and look and see what else is going on," saidThompson.

Carlis Picha owns Circle E. Candles and sayscash mobs will expose the community to downtown treasures they might haveoverlooked.

"It will brings us more sales andrevenue and it will introduce the public to what we have, they'll come andthey'll keep coming," said Picha.

As enhancements continue officials hope themobs will encourage people to discover local shops and breathe life intodowntown.

