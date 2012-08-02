East Texas moms celebrate World Breastfeeding Day

World Breastfeeding Day is drawing a following here in East Texas. Thursday, Angelina County moms are celebrating with a workshop at the Lufkin Mall.

Organizers want to educate the community on the importance of breast feeding and provide support to new moms.

Health professional say the practice gives the same quality of nutrition regardless of economic and social resources. Breastmilk makes children stronger and healthier and lowers their risk for childhood illness, according to Fancy Jordy, a certified lactation consultant.

"Thats a big issue that a lot of our moms worry about: if I'm at Wal Mart or if I'm at Target or at one of the grocery stores in town, are people going to get on to me or say something to me if I have to nurse my baby," Jordy said.

The workshop begins at Royal Jump at the Lufkin Mall at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Angelina County Cities Health District will have information available for both English and Spanish-speaking clients.

