Nacogdoches hosts Living History Day to honor the bicentennial of the War of 1812

From pages right outof a history book living historians brought a piece of Texas history to lifefor Living History Day in Nacogdoches.

"We don't talk about this period of Nacogdoches historyor Texas history very often so it's great to have an event like this so we canreally shine a light to that and we can learn more about our history becausethe more we know the better," said Jessica Sowell, Assistant Historic SitesManager, City of Nacogdoches.

The green flag representing the Gutierrez-Magee Expeditionwas raised in tribute to venture that started in Nacogdoches in1812.

"The expedition is made up ofAnglos from the United States and Tejanos from Texas and the idea is to breakTexas away from Spain in 1812 to 1813," said Scott McMahon, Living Historian.

Scott McMahon was one of many historians fromacross Texas that we're clad in military garments and weapons from the time, educatingmany about a period in Texas history often over shadowed by the Texas Revolution.

"We're coming up on thebicentennial actually for all of these filibustering expeditions into Texas andit brings a new dimension to our history here to see the relation between Texasand the United States before the colonization and revolutionary period,"said McMahon.

McMahon says this time in Texashistory is significant because the key movers in the revolutionary period wereinvolved in these early expeditions.

"This is a very long drawn outprocess and these guys were obviously dedicated because they worked at it forso long," said McMahon.

Living History Day is just thebeginning of events state wide commemorating the War of 1812 and exposing Texansto a part of history they might have overlooked.

