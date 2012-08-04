Nacogdoches man arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Fridayafternoon after trying to get rid of Marijuana during a search of his house.

Alex McGowan, 30 of Nacogdoches was arrestedafter officers located a quantity of suspected marijuana and a controlled substance during asearch of his residence.

According to the report, before theofficers located the marijuana McGowan tried to destroy it.

McGowan was arrested for possession ofmarijuana, possession of a controlled substance and tampering withevidence.

