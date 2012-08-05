Nacogdoches man arrested after allegedly assaulting estranged wife with vehicle

A Nacogdoches man wasarrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife with adeadly weapon.

According to Sgt. Mark Hurst, officersarrested Johnny Watson,47 of Nacogdoches on the 1000 block of Hackberry St. inNacogdoches.

Hurst said Watson saw the victim's vehicle at a residenceand blocked the driveway so she couldn't leave. The victim drove around thedriveway to get on to the street. Once she entered the roadway Watson slammed hisvehicle into hers.

According the report the victim had a protection orderagainst Watson, he was arrested for violation of the protection order and aggravatedassault with a deadly weapon.

