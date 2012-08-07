Lufkin capital murder suspect out on bond makes first court appearance

One of five capital murder suspectsmade his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

Jesus Vela was arrested inFebruary along with four others in connection to the shooting death of Robert Bennett.Lufkin Police believethe five came to the house to Rob Bennett of marijuana when one of them shothim.

Of the five Vela is theonly one out on bond. According to hislawyer Al Charanza, Vela will be the last suspect to be tried for the murderbecause he was a passenger and did not have an active role in the shooting.

Jury selection is set to start September 10th.

Jesus Vela, Osvaldo Hernandez, Gerardo Renteriaand Jacob Woodard are the co-defendants in the case. All are scheduled for juryselection on the same date.

All five suspects will betried separately.

