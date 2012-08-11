Nacogdoches man arrested during traffic stop for DWI - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches man arrested during traffic stop for DWI

Nacogdoches Police Officers stopped Roberto Martinez,51, formaking a wide right turn on the 1700 block of South Fredonia St.

According tothe report, officers found Martinez to be intoxicated. Martinez  was arrested for DWI, the charged was enhanceddue to previous convictions for DWI.

