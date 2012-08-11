Tiger at Ellen Trout Zoo loses battle with Leukemia

Saturday Ellen Trout Zoo officials announced this week that one of their tigers has died.

Suntar, the Siberian Tiger was diagnosed with Leukemia in July.

Suntar was started on medications and he improved clinically but unfortunately, his disease appeared to be more advanced than anticipated and he died on August 7th.

Suntar was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo on June 4th 1997.

During his lifetime more than 1,700,000 visitors were able see, enjoy and learn about tigers at the zoo and in the wild.

Currently, the Ellen Trout Zoo houses and exhibits a pair of Malayan Tigers.

