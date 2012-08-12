Crockett man killed in one vehicle rollover

A Crockett man was killed Sunday morning after his vehicleoverturned.

Gary McDonald,50 wasdriving south on Highway 21 just a mile north of FM 2548 when he lost controlof his vehicle.

According to the report McDonald left the roadway and histruck overturned. McDonald was partially ejected from the vehicle, he waspronounced dead at the scene at 3:48 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Clyde Black.

The next of kin has been notified.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper BradyGermeroth.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reservde.