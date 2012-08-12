2 Lufkin men arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a man in parking lot

Two Lufkin men were arrested Friday night after a fight inthe Lufkin IHOP parking lot.

According to the report, police arrested Stuart and RandalDoss both of Lufkin after they allegedly beat a man in the restaurant parkinglot.

According to the report the two men followed the victim fromOld Union Rd. to the IHOP parking lot. The victim said the men tried to runover him at a red light by backing their truck into his motorcycle.

According to the report the suspects and the victim did notknow each other.

Both were arrested for assault, Randal was also arrested fordriving while intoxicated.

