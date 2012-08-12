Lufkin man arrested during traffic stop for 3rd DWI

Police arrested a Lufkin man during a traffic stop Saturdayfor driving while intoxicated.

According to the report, Jesus Gomez, 58 of Lufkin wasstopped by police for failing to yield right of way.

The officer found alcoholic beverage containers in thevehicle and observed obvious indicators that Gomez had been drinking.

Several Standardized Sobriety Tests were given, and evidenceof intoxication was found. Gomez was arrested for DWI and transported tothe Angelina County Jail.

A breath test wasadministered revealing Gomez had a blood alcohol concentration well over twicethe legal limit. Gomez had already been convicted of two previous DWIcharges that enhanced this offense to a 3rd degree felony.

