Lufkin woman arrested for 3rd DWI after driving off roadway

Police arrested a Lufkin woman Saturday night after shedrove her vehicle off the roadway.

According to the report, at around 9:00 p.m., officers weredispatched to assist Lufkin Fire Department units out with a female that haddriven off the road. Driver Laquinta Kirksey, 28 of Lufkin, was allegedlyturned around backwards in the driver's seat. This was at first believedto be a medical problem, and she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the report, the officer's investigation laterindicated that Kirksey's condition was not medical, and that she was under theinfluence of PCP, but Kirksey had already been released from the hospital.

When the officer attempted to locateKirksey, he discovered that her vehicle was not where it was left he laterfound her driving the vehicle recklessly and without a driver's license.

Several Standardized Sobriety Tests were given, and evidenceof intoxication was observed. Kirksey was arrested for DWI.

Kirkseyprovided a sample of her blood for analysis and was then transported to theAngelina County Jail. Kirksey had already been convicted of two previousDWI charges that enhanced this offense to a 3rd degree felony.

