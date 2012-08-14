Lufkin man claiming self-defense in stabbings

A Lufkin man is claiming he stabbed two men in self-defense in April 2011during his jury trial, which began Tuesday morning.

Lufkin Police arrested Gerald Acevedo, 25, on two counts of aggravatedassault in April 2011.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to a residence onthe 200 block of Garvan Street. When they arrived, they learned Acevedo hadbeen in a fight with two men who he stabbed, according to the report. After hestabbed them, the two victims fled into the house and Acevedo scraped their carwith the knife, according to the report.

The two victims, aged 24 and 21, were taken to a Lufkin hospital,where they were treated for injuries.

According to the report, Acevedo first stabbed the 24-year-old. Whileattempting to break up the fight, the 21-year-old was also stabbed.

"My client really had no option here, he was defending himself,"his attorney, Ryan Deaton, said in opening arguments.

He continued saying he didn't bring the knife to thehouse and that he was defending himself and his brother.

The state called their first witness, Lonnie Dale Dodd, aLufkin Police officer, who responded to the disturbance called.

When he entered the residence, he said there were severalfamily members as well as the two victims.

Dodd described a lot of blood in the home and said onevictim was laying on the couch holding his side where he had been wounded. Theother was standing and holding his stomach where he had been stabbed. Dodd thencalled the paramedics, he said.

Both victims identified Acevedo as the person who stabbedthem.

From the information Dodd received, the fight took placein the road in front of the house, he said.

A pickup truck in front of the house had been scratchedall the way around. Dodd said from the information he received on scene,Acevedo damaged the vehicle.

The jury was shown pictures of the bloody scene, fromblood on the street, in the residence and marks on the vehicle.

Dodd said the knife was the only weapon he saw in thearea of the crime scene.

Dodd said during the investigation, the victims ran backinto the home and Acevedo came to the porch and kicked the door and yelled forthem to come out. When they didn't come out, he scratched the vehicle with theknife.

