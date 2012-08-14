Angelina College receives $500,000 donation for nursing scholarships

A generous donation from an anonymous donor will make paying for college less of a challenge for several students pursing nursing careers at Angelina College.

"Its one more opportunity for somebody who is going to enter the program, especially one like nursing that expensive because you have a lot of time put in to live that dream without having that tremendous expense," said Jeremy Thomas, Enrollment Service Director of Angelina College.

President Dr. Larry Phillips says the donor gave the school over half a million dollars in memory of his late sister who was a nurse.

"It's a tremendous gift in honor of his sister that will help countless number of nurses through the years here at Angelina College," said Dr. Larry Phillips, President, Angelina College.

Angelina College has two programs for up and coming nurses, vocational nursing and the obtaining an Associate's Degree.

Thomas says the book intensive program can be costly but the hands- on experience is fundamental for their careers.

"They get out in the hospitals and they do clinical hours, is what they call it in nursing and it gives them a lot of hands on experience dealing directly with patients," said Thomas.

The donation will grant 10 scholarships this year and up to 20 in years to come.

"Everyone who works here at the college particularly those who deal with students in financial aid are so grateful to our scholarship donors that make it possible for so many students," said Phillips.

School officials say over 400 scholarships are available for various programs.

So far 4,000 students have signed up for the fall semester. Registration continues until August 23rd.

