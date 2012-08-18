Lufkin crossfit gym uses workout to benefit pregnancy center

Paula Havard waited in excitement asthe coaches from Loudhouse Crossfit and members of the community began achallenge that would require them to complete nearly 3,500 burpees. All benefitingthe pregnancy help center of Lufkin.

"Its just a great ministry to beinvolved in and Paula presented to us a few weeks ago about needing some babywipes," said Jason Skinner, Co-Owner, Loudhouse Crossfit.

Last year the pregnancy center wasable to serve 1,600 families.

Executive Director Paula Havard saysduring the summertime they often run out of supplies for those in need.

"When women come to theirparenting classes they get a package of diapers and a package of baby wipes forevery class they attend," said Havard.

In an effort to collect baby wipes the coachesat Loudhouse agreed to do 10 burpees for every package of baby wipes brought tothe gym.

The final wipe count was 348 whichmeant 3,480 burpees.

"I think we'll be doing burpeesprobably most of the day, I've never done more than 100 at one time so it'll beexciting," said Skinner.

"I'm excited about it, I mightget 10 that may be it," said Havard.

"Pretty intense exercise, its basicallyyou go all the way down to the floor out into a pushup and clap," saidSkinner.

For those participating all the effortand sweat was worth it to give parents the help they deserve.

"The celebration of life andhelping parents be the best parents they can be is important. That they wouldchoose to go out and purchase a package of diapers or do 10 burpees, thatblesses me," said Havard.

The Burpees for Babies challenge took justunder three hours to finish, they started around 11:30 a.m. and finished just before2:00 p.m.

