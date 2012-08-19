Nacogdoches woman arrested after allegedly holding knife to boyf - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches woman arrested after allegedly holding knife to boyfriend’s neck

Tamara Strong (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail) Tamara Strong (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Nacogdoches police arrested a woman Sunday morning after anargument with her boyfriend.

According to Sgt. Mark Hurst, Tamara Strong,33 ofNacogdoches was mad at her boyfriend for smoking in the house and wanted him toleave.

According to the report, when he didn't leave Strong held a knife to hisneck and slapped him in the face. Strong called the police and was arrested foraggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. Allrights reserved

Powered by Frankly