Nacogdoches woman arrested after allegedly holding knife to boyfriend’s neck

Nacogdoches police arrested a woman Sunday morning after anargument with her boyfriend.

According to Sgt. Mark Hurst, Tamara Strong,33 ofNacogdoches was mad at her boyfriend for smoking in the house and wanted him toleave.

According to the report, when he didn't leave Strong held a knife to hisneck and slapped him in the face. Strong called the police and was arrested foraggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. Allrights reserved