Nacogdoches police investigating Sunday morning shooting

Nacogdoches police are investigating a shooting Sundaymorning.

At 3:19 Sundaymorning, officers responded to a call on the 1700 Block of Boney St. inNacogdoches

According to the report officers found the victim shot in the legfrom a shot fired from inside the residence. Police identified the shooter as JacobyWhite, 30 of Nacogdoches. According to Sgt. Mark Hurst, officers established a perimeterand the Nacogdoches SWAT team responded.



After White refused to cooperate withnegotiators, police obtained a warrant to enter the residence. White wasarrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NPD is still investigating the shooting.

