Lufkin Police confiscating gaming machines, cash from 3 stores

Lufkin Police are in the process of confiscating gaming machines from three stores.

Spokesman Det. JB Smith said the seizures come after an ongoing police investigation. It has nothing to do with an apparent independent federal investigation.



M&B convenience store on Raguet Street, Super S Grocery on Southwood Drive and Baymont Seafood Restaurant on South First are the target of the seizures. As of 3:45 p.m., customers were not being allowed into any of the stores.



Smith said officers seized 20 game booths and approximately $60 in cash from Baymont Seafood, 11 booths and approximately $680 in cash from Super S, and 10 booths and approximately $950 in cash from M&B.

Now detectives will interview employees and owners of the stores, then turn over the evidence to the county attorney's office, to determine if anyone will be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Smith said it appears customers would pay for credits at the front desk, then play the credits and turn them in for cash once they were through.

Smith said he has no reason to believe any customers could be prosecuted.



