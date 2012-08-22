5 volunteers honored at Spirit of Angelina Awards

Five volunteers who work with non-profitswere honored with Spirit of Angelina Awards.

Bill Royle, John Courtnay, Holly Goodier, Don Newland and TyaneDietz.

Lufkin-AngelinaChamber officials say non-profits are the backbone of the community.

"What we're lookingfor is as we make these awards is people that are committed, dedicated to theservice, dedicated to the organization and they are willing to do the thingsthat change Lufkin and make a change and impact people lives who live in Lufkin,"said Max Alvis, Chairman of the board, Chamber of Commerce.

The five winners were nominated by theirvarious organizations as volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The Chamber will take nominations for the 2ndannual awards ceremony in 2013.

