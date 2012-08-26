Alto ISD kicks off school year with wrestling benefit

Students at Alto ISD started of theirschool year with a series of wrestling matches in the high school gymnasium.

"Lots of hard hits we got some ofthe hardest hitters in Texas all in one building," said Mykal Kross,Professional Wrestler.

Professional Warrior Wrestling Alliancewrestlers from across Texas stepped into the ring all to benefit the AltoSchool District.

Derrick Chancellor graduated from Altoin 1998 and has been wrestling professionally for 13 years now he focused ongiving back to the community that helped him succeed in his career.

"I got a lot of friends thatwrestle from all around the state and out of state and we actually got togetherand collaborated on trying to get a show here for Alto," said Chancellor.

With names like "The Black Mamba", "Psycho"and "Rage" stepping into the ring there was never a dull moment.

"A lot of action, a lot ofpersonas, trash talking I mean the whole works everything you see on TV youwill see here," said Chancellor.

Apple Springs native Mykal Kross steps intothe ring as "The Backwoods Brawler" and says the benefit isopportunity to inspire a new generation of wrestling fans.

"I was a wrestling fan growing upbut there was never anything around and I know kids love the wrestling. They'resuper heroes on stage jumping, flying its just great experience and I want tobring it to anybody around," said Kross.

Despite the fun and games the ultimategoal for the wresters is be a positive role model for students and Chancellorplans on devoting more time to his home town.

"I'm not leaving this is actuallywhere I want to do more shows, to actually get the community involved and havesomething for the kids, keep them out of trouble," said Chancellor.

On October 27ththe Warrior Wrestling Alliance will host another benefit show with the proceedsgoing to the Alto Chamber of Commerce.

