Diboll man killed in wreck with log truck

A Diboll man died Tuesday morning after crashing into a log truck which had turned in front of him on US 59 South in Nacogdoches County.



Catarino Perez, 56, died on the scene around 6:30 a.m.

"Usually he'd be home by 6:40 and wenoticed that, no calls and we were calling him and usually he gets here becausehe helps out my mom," said Mark Perez, victim's son.

According to DPS spokesman Trooper David Hendry, Jerome Charez Bryant, 37, of Garrison, was driving a log a 2006 Mack truck on FM 2782 and pulled into the southbound lane of US 59, in front of Perez's 2000 Toyota Echo.

No citations or criminal charges have been filed as the wreck is still under investigation.

"We all bear responsibility to drivesafely, be aware of our surroundings its important that we take the time anddue caution to not enter roadways until it is safe to do so," said Hendry.

Traffic is flowing freely after being shut down in the southbound lane until about 9 a.m.

"It takes a long time,especially involving an 18-wheeler due to its size to takes a while to geteverything moved off the road way to ensure traffic safely goes by," saidDavid Hendry, DPS Spokesperson.

"I'm trying to stay strong for mymom my brother and my family because its all I can do," said Perez.

Bryant was not injured.



