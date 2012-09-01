Four arrested in Jasper Co. murder

Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection to a murder Friday night.



Friday night the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a fight in progress call in the northern part of Jasper County.

Deputies arrived to a residence on CR 219 in Brookeland and found that the four suspects fled into a wooded area behind the residence.

According to the report, Deputy John Cooper found a 40-year-old man face down on the porch with wounds to his head, face and upper torso, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Jasper Co. investigators and deputies were able to find and arrest all four suspects by 10:30 Friday night. They are described as three white males and one white female.

All of the suspects were transported to the Jasper Co. Sheriff's Officer where three of the four suspects gave their confession.

Justice of the Peace Mike Smith issued warrants for the three males for 1st degree murder and a warrant for failure to report a felony for the female.

No names have been released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

