Sabine County woman arrested in connection to copper theft

A Sabine County woman is jailed and another man is on the run in connection to a copper theft from the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op earlier this month. A San Augustine scrap yard contacted the sheriff's office when someone tried to sell suspicious metal Paula Jackson, 41, was arrested at the business.

Deputies later searched her Sabine County home. A man wanted for evading arrest was inside but escaped again.

The metal is believed to have been stolen at the six mile substation.

The break-in created a fire and hundreds of power outages for Sabine County residents.

San Augustine Sheriff's Deputies have seized a pickup, electric wiring and other suspected stolen items from Jackson's home.

