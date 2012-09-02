ETX Democrats discuss upcoming national convention

Just days after the Republican National Convention Mitt Romney's popularity boost seems to have died down.

Polls show Romney is now trailing President Obama 44 percent to 43.

"What they're talking is things of the past and we want to move forward, we want to rebuild," said James Wark, Angelina County Democratic Party Chair.

According to local Democrats there is always momentum after a national convention but say Romney's popularity didn't last because he didn't answer the important questions.

"They completely failed to explain how they would take the same policies that got us in to economic problems and somehow turn the economy around," said Tim Garrigan, Former Nacogdoches County Democratic Party Chair.

Since Obama has been in office the U.S. has seen an increase in jobs as well as tax cuts for majority of Americans.

They're hoping at this week's democratic national convention Obama will present a plan on how to move the economy forward.

"It took eight years to take us to the bottom, its sure going to take us longer than three years to bring us up to the top," said Wark.

And showcase the values of the Democratic Party.

"Stands for the middle class, working class people the people that have suffered the most under the previous administration," said Wark.

These leaders believe the government's focus should be on reestablishing the middle class.

They need to focus more of the economy to benefit average people," said Garrigan.

