Nacogdoches resident celebrates 105th birthday

Sunday Nacogdoches resident Annie Bryant celebrated her 105th birthday.

Bryant's family and friends all came together at Liberty Hall in Nacogdoches for her surprise party.

Although she lives alone, Bryant says she gets around the house just fine and is still able to do everyday chores, including gardening which is her favorite hobby.

Her mother lived to be 100 years old.

"I feel good, I feel pretty good I didn't know the kids were going to do all this but I feel alright," said Bryant. Bryant's daughter says her mother always kept a healthy diet and stayed active Bryant has two daughters, five grand kids and eight great-grand kids.

