Nacogdoches inmate accused of attacking jailer

Nacogdoches inmate accused of attacking jailer

Elizabeth Howard (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail.) Elizabeth Howard (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail.)

Sunday morning a Nacogdoches inmate was charged with assaulting a public servant.

Around 2:00 a.m. 22-year old Elizabeth Howard of Nacogdoches struck a female jailer. According to Sheriff Thomas Kerss, the jailer suffered minor injuries.

Howard was originally arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.

