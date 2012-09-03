East Texans plan on wearing white despite Labor Day rule

The first Monday in September means aday off to observe the final days of summer it also means the end of a popularsummer trend.

After Labor Day wearing white is nolonger fashionably acceptable.

"Typically white was clothingitem you'd wear during the summer because it was lighter and it was cooler towear," said Isaiah Harvey.

Historically when people left the cityfor summer vacation their clothes were light, bright and comfortable.

At the end of summer when it was time to goback to work, clothes got darker.

"Whenever you start getting intothe fall you started using darker colors because they are more professional,"said Harvey.

Since the1900's the rule has been no whiteuntil Easter.

I talked with some local residents to find outif wearing white after Labor Day is a fashion do or don't.

"I'm wearing white pants tomorrowjust because I honestly don't care," said Jarrod Henderson.

"I don't really follow the notwear white rule because I don't really understand why it matters that much itsjust a color," said Emily Avritt.

Sarah Ferguson works at the Spotted Zebra andshe says fall is the time to get out of your comfort zone.

"You definitely don't want towear too bright of colors or neon colors, More darker colors greens, darkblues, browns you don't want to be too bright in the fall," said Ferguson.

But trying new things may not be foreverybody.

"I'm going to be out wearing mywhite pants because they're one of my favorite pairs of pants," saidAvritt.

"I feel like you can wear white pantanytime its necessary now in these days trends are different and styles aredifferent," said Harvey.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rightsreserved.