Woman shot, killed at Houston Co. rodeo party

A Huntsville woman died early Saturday after she was struck by one of the projectiles from a shotgun while sitting inside her vehicle at a rodeo party in Houston County.

Deputies arrested a Crockett man early Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred in a pasture near FM 2110 and County Road 3310 at 3 a.m.

The location is a site of an annual party following the Myrtis Dightman Rodeo with a large gathering, according to the release.

Kimberly Caldera, 35, was sitting in a vehicle when one of the projectiles from a shotgun struck her in the torso.

"Ambulances were of coursedispatched as well the victim was carried to the ETMC hospital here in HoustonCounty just in Crockett and later passed away," said Darrel Bobbit, Sheriff, Houston County.

Roderick Demetrius Creag, 33, turned himself into the sheriff's office. His bond is set at $900,000.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Creag was in an argument with Caldera's common-law husband, Jason Fransaw, about erratic driving. Fransaw, thinking the incident was over, went to load his ice chest into his vehicle. He then heard a gunshot from behind and his wife holler at the same time.

Caldera later died at a Crockett hospital. According to the affidavit, witnesses knew the shooter as "Roddy" and a deputy was able to connect that name and witnesses' physical diescription to Creag.



