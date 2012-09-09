Nacogdoches Salvation Army hosts disaster training workshop

Though the threat of hurricane Isaac has long past over East Texas, this weekend Salvation Army officials spent time training their volunteers for any disaster they might face.

"Volunteers to me are like bricks in the wall that just kind of build the cathedral that is the Salvation Army, every volunteer has a different talent, a different skill," said Candyce Wagnon, Service Center Director, The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army responses are generally on a local basis, but when hurricane Isaac hit New Orleans that division reached out to surrounding areas.

"We took a couple of canteens down to help them out at their request, also the Georgia and Florida divisions have also been helping out," said Alvin Migues, State Director Emergency Disaster Services, The Salvation Army.

State Director of Emergency Disaster services Alvin Migues says volunteers have to be ready for any situation because they may be asked to do anything from comforting evacuees, to preparing meals on site.

"Well you never know when disaster is going to strike and that's why we're here in Nacogdoches today to have people well trained understand why we do what we do and what we do and when the call goes out and be able to come and respond," said Migues.

This is the first disaster training workshop for the Nacogdoches Salvation Army and officials say its necessary in doing the most good.

"When you don't have volunteers already prepared to handle the situation you may have more trouble trying to wrangle up the volunteers and get them where they need to go," said Wagnon.

With each volunteer trained increases the impact they make on the lives of those in need.

To learn more about how to become a volunteer visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org

