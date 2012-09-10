Polk County deputies arrest two men on meth-related charges

Polk County Sheriff's deputies arrested two East Texas men for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after one of the men allegedly threw a bag with a "significant" amount of methamphetamine out of a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Richard Gee, 51, of Huntington, and Phillip Free, 41, of Diboll, were both charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. In addition, Gee was charged with speeding. While Gee has already bonded out, Free remains in the Polk County Jail, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

According to Captain Ricky Childers of the Polk County Sheriff's Department, the two men were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59 when PCSD officer attempted to stop them for speeding. However, according to the press release, Gee didn't stop right away. A paper bag was allegedly thrown from the vehicle before Gee pulled over to the side of the road.

"Officer searched the area and found a paper bag filled with a significant amount of methamphetamine," a press release stated. Both men were arrested at the scene and transported to the Polk County Jail

