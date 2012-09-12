Pollok man pleads guilty to killing friend, injuring another in drunk-driving wreck

A Pollok man has pleadedguilty to killing one friend and injuring another in a drunk-driving accident.

Isaac Jacob Tucker, 21 pleadedguilty to intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault. A jury is nowhearing testimony to determine his punishment.

According to a previousreport, Tucker was driving a 1995 Lexus southbound on U.S. 69 North, a milesouth of FM 843, at 12:35 a.m. on Feb 8,when he crossed the center line andstruck an 18-wheeler head-on.

One of Tucker'spassengers, Nicholas Zayne Anthony, 19, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at thescene at 12:40 a.m. Another passenger, Ryan Walton, 19, of Pollok, was taken toa Tyler hospital with serious injuries.

Tucker also suffered serious injuries.

District Attorney ClydeHerrington began with a detailed description of the accident explaining thatthe driver of the 18-wheeler, Michael Sutton, didn't have time to react withTucker's swerving vehicle.

All of the passengers in thecar were under 21 and all had been drinking. Herrington said the evidence showsall were intoxicated.

Defense attorney JerryWhiteker responded saying everyone in the car was around the same age, doingthe same thing. He continued saying Tucker has accepted full responsibility andis remorseful. He believes the evidence will show that his client deserves asecond chance.

Eighteen-wheeler driverMichael Sutton was the first witness calledto the stand. Sutton said the only other vehicles in the area at the time ofthe accident was a FedEx truck. He said the truck swerved into the middle laneand all he saw were headlights heading in his direction from the southboundlane.

Sutton said his truck weighedabout 78,000 pounds at the time of the accident and lost control of the vehiclecrossing four lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.

Sutton broke down on thestand when Herrington showed him pictures of the accident that night.

After the accident, Suttonsaid he went through seven months of physical therapy for his neck and back.

Ray Finely Jr., a paramedicand firefighter with Lufkin Fire Department, was working a 24-hour shift atStation Number Five when he was called to the wreck.

He described the scene as avehicle with two disoriented people and what appeared to be a deceasedpassenger.

Finely said his partneredassessed Tucker and Walton, who were in the front of the car. He assessed thedeceased and said Anthony had a severe injury to the head and had flatlined.

Finely said this accident wasone of the worst he'd seen in his 12 years of service.

Copyright 2012KTRE. All rights reserved.