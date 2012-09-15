Man killed in ATV collision with tree in Tyler Co.

Saturday morning a Colmesneil man was killed in an ATV collision with a tree.

According to the DPS report, Gary Vermus Pitts Jr., 35, was driving a 1998 Yamaha ATV northbound on County Road 3725, just two miles south of Recreational Road 255.



The report says Pitts left the roadway and struck a tree.

At 5:50 a.m.Pitts was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Powers, next of kin has been notified.

The accident was investigated by Trooper J. Moses.

