Chireno man arrested after running from police during traffic stop

A Chireno man was arrested during a traffic stop afterrunning from police officers.

According to the Nacogdoches police report, officers stoppeda vehicle for a traffic violation on the 1000 block of North University Drive.When the vehicle stopped, passenger Walter Tramain Brown, 37, ran from theofficer. After a brief foot pursuit Brown was arrested.

According to the report Brown gave officers a fake name,once authorities learned his real name he was found to have an outstandingwarrant for his arrest. Brown also had prior convictions for evading arrest.

