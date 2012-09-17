Fun with a mission: Lufkin's First Assembly unveils new Kids Center

Lufkin's First Assembly of God recently opened its brand-new Kids Center. The church will be hosting a free open house to show off the new 18,000-square-foot facility from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight.

"We just believe that Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shouldn't win the hearts and the imagination of children alone," Jeremy Yancey, Lufkin First Assembly of God's executive pastor. "We thing the church should do its job in creating an environment that's also appealing and exciting and engaging to children."

The new Kids Center is dedicated to the church's youth ministry, but you might just see some adults in there tonight. It boasts a rock climbing wall, a video game center, slides, and classrooms for various age groups.

Construction on the Kids Center started back in April. Church officials said they wanted to create a fun environment for kids where they can also teach children about Jesus. The facility will primarily be open on Sundays and Wednesday, and it will be for children, ages infant through 5th grade.

