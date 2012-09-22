Nacogdoches man arrested after trying to eat marijuana during a - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches man arrested after trying to eat marijuana during a traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A Nacogdoches man was arrested Friday after trying to eat marijuana during a traffic stop.

During a traffic stop on the 1300 Block of South St., the passenger Jonathan Garcia,  17, threw marijuana out of the vehicle. Garcia also attempted to eat the marijuana in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Garcia was arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

