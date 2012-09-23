Garrison native turned Olympian hosts golf classic in ETX

This weekend Garrison native turned Olympian Eric Thomas returned to East Texas to raise awareness for children's health.

The Eric Thomas Foundation hosted the first Eric Thomas Foundation Golf Classic, all of the proceeds go to the foundation which is devoted to fighting the effects of childhood obesity and diabetes and focuses on helping children develop and maintain healthy lifestyles.

"The reason for our foundation is to fight childhood obesity, health awareness I big right now in our kids from 8-13 so we're actually here to raise money and raise funds and do something in the East Texas area," said Thomas.

Each year the foundation awards a scholarship to high seniors that are Garrison residents or residents in a small town.

